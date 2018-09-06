Canada
September 6, 2018 5:30 pm

Trespasser spotted outside Westdale home amid rash of prowling incidents

WATCH ABOVE: Students living in the Westdale neighbourhood near McMaster University say their home was broken into over the weekend. This comes after a series of incidents where people say their homes were targeted. In one case, a woman was allegedly assaulted. Katherine Ward reports.

Police say another suspicious incident has been reported in Hamilton’s Westdale neighbourhood.

Hamilton police were called to a male McMaster University student house in the area of Westwood Avenue and Cline Avenue South just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday for reports of a trespasser.

According to police, the caller said he heard someone lurking outside the home. The person left after the caller looked outside the window.

READ MORE: Man caught looking in woman’s window following break-ins in Westdale: police

The incident is one of several prowling reports in the Westdale area in recent weeks, though police say they are not currently linking the cases and the investigation is ongoing.

In separate instances that were reported last month, two women woke up to find unknown men in their bedrooms. In one case, the victim was sexually assaulted.

Earlier this week, a woman reported seeing a man peeking in her window. Police responded, but could not locate a suspect.

McMaster University issued a security alert on Wednesday, saying police are reminding the public to take precautions such as locking their windows and doors.

— With files from Kayla McLean, Global News

