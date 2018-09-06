Lise Payette, Quebec politician and journalist dead at 87

Lise Payette, who was a Quebec journalist, writer, businesswoman, broadcaster, politician and feminist has died.

She passed away Wednesday evening at the age of 87.

Born in Verdun, Payette began her career as a journalist in the 1950s and made the jump to politics in the 1970s.

She was elected to the national assembly in the riding of Dorion under the Parti Québécois (PQ) banner and occupied various ministerial posts from 1976 to 1981.

READ MORE: Paul Gérin-Lajoie, Quebec’s first education minister, dead at 98

She fought tirelessly for causes close to her heart, including women’s equality and Quebec sovereignty.

She is credited with creating Quebec’s automobile insurance board, the SAAQ, and the appearance of Quebec’s motto “Je me souviens” or “I remember” on license plates.

READ MORE: Parti Québécois upset that Quebecers allowed car vanity plates in English

Payette is also responsible for a revision to Quebec’s Civil Code which ensures Quebec women can keep their own name after marriage.

As news of her death spread Thursday, tributes started pouring in on social media.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard took to Twitter to express his condolences to family and friends and noted how Payette had helped advance women’s rights in Quebec.

Je viens d’apprendre le décès de madame Payette. Elle a grandement contribué à faire avancer les droits des femmes et nous lui devons aussi la création de la @SAAQ. Ce matin, mes pensées sont avec sa famille, ses amis et ses proches. Mes plus sincères condoléances. — Philippe Couillard (@phcouillard) September 6, 2018

PQ Leader Jean-François Lisée praised her many abilities, saying Payette fought for consumer rights and “paved the way for generations of women seeking freedom and equality.”

Intelligence, aplomb, convictions, Lise Payette a changé nos vies de téléspectateurs, donné des droits aux consommateurs, tracé la voie pour des générations de femmes en quête de liberté et d’égalité. Chapeau Madame. #polqc https://t.co/UfaKBzurma — Jean-François Lisée (@JFLisee) September 6, 2018

Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault also expressed his sadness and extended his condolences.

“She was a great feminist,” he tweeted.

J’apprends avec tristesse le décès de Lise Payette.

Elle aura marqué le Québec.

On est plusieurs à s'être couchés tard pour écouter "Appelez-moi Lise".

Elle fut une grande féministe.

Nous saluons sa mémoire et offrons nos condoléances à ses proches. pic.twitter.com/VNWyHsWbIK — François Legault (@francoislegault) September 6, 2018

Québec solidaire co-spokesperson Manon Massé echoed the sentiment, calling her a builder who as a minister under René Levesque paved the way for women. Masée also referred to Payette as stubborn, but out of necessity.

Mme Payette a été une bâtisseuse, une nécessaire entêtée. Elle a pavé la voie pour les femmes comme ministre avec le gouvernement de M. Lévesque dans les années 70.

J’adresse mes sincères condoléances à ses proches et à sa famille. — Manon Massé (@ManonMasse_Qs) September 6, 2018

Details of Payette’s funeral have yet to be announced.

— With files from the Canadian Press