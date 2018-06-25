Quebec politics

Former Quebec education minister Paul Gérin-Lajoie dead at 98

Former Quebec education minister Paul Gerin-Lajoie waves as he receives the George-Emile-Lapalme award at a ceremony for Les Prix du Quebec, Tuesday, November 12, 2013 at the legislature in Quebec City.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press
Paul Gérin-Lajoie, one of the driving forces behind a massive reform of Quebec’s education system in the 1960s, has died at the age of 98.

The foundation he created said the former cabinet minister was surrounded by loved ones at the time of his death.

“The Quebec of 2018 owes a lot to Paul Gérin-Lajoie, who marked his time and our history,” said Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard. “I offer my sincerest condolences to his family on behalf of all Quebecers.”

Gérin-Lajoie was first elected to the Quebec National Assembly as a Liberal party MNA in 1960. Under the Lesage government, he became Quebec’s youth minister.

In 1964, he became the province’s first education minister during the Quiet Revolution.

Gérin-Lajoie was best known for overhauling Quebec’s education system and for his long-lasting work to provide education to children outside of Canada.

With files from the Canadian Press

