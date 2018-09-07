This is why the Catholic Church believes it can rebound from sex abuse allegations

On this week’s episode of the Global News original podcast This is Why, we hear part two of our two-part series on sexual abuse in the Catholic Church.

Last week, podcast host Niki Reitmayer sat down with abuse survivor Leona Huggins, as she recalled her traumatic experience at the hands of a pedophile priest and the Catholic Church’s attempts to cover it up.

READ MORE: Canada and the Catholic Church: This is why it’s a complex relationship

This week, the church responds.

It’s been a troubling summer for the Catholic Church as revelations from a grand jury report in Pennsylvania showed that at least 1,000 children were victims of abuse by 300 priests and that generations of bishops failed repeatedly to take measures to punish those involved.

But to what extent was it happening in Canada and how much was covered up?

Fr. Thomas Rosica is the CEO of Salt & Light Catholic Media Foundation and has worked as a Vatican consultant. He sits down with Niki Reitmayer and explains why he believes the Catholic Church can recover from the latest round of sexual abuse allegations.

Watch: sex abuse allegations in the Catholic Church

