Taylor Wolff sentenced for second-degree murder in James Carlson’s death

Taylor Wolff will spend at least the next 10 years in prison for the second-degree murder of James Carlson.
Carlson disappeared in May 2008 from his Watrous, Sask., home. His body has never been found, but his car was found on a rural property near Rosthern two years later.
RCMP say there was evidence found in a search of Carlson’s home that proved he was killed and charged Wolff with second-degree murder eight years later.
He was found guilty of second-degree murder on Aug. 10.
Wolff was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years.
