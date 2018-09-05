Crime
September 5, 2018 2:39 pm

Taylor Wolff sentenced for second-degree murder in James Carlson’s death

David Giles, Senior Web Producer

WATCH ABOVE: A decision was handed down Aug. 10 in the trial of Taylor Wolff, charged with second-degree murder in the 2008 disappearance of James Carlson. Adam MacVicar with the verdict.

Taylor Wolff will spend at least the next 10 years in prison for the second-degree murder of James Carlson.

Carlson disappeared in May 2008 from his Watrous, Sask., home. His body has never been found, but his car was found on a rural property near Rosthern two years later.

RCMP say there was evidence found in a search of Carlson’s home that proved he was killed and charged Wolff with second-degree murder eight years later.

He was found guilty of second-degree murder on Aug. 10.

Wolff was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years.

Global News