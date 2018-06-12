Taylor Wolff cold case murder trial enters its 2nd day

James Carlson was expected to testify at a preliminary hearing for his accused killer a month after he disappeared, according to an agreed statement of fact presented to the court.

Taylor Wolff was arrested in October 2007 by Saskatoon police, in possession of drugs and cash. Wolff was charged with trafficking and it was revealed that he intended to sell the drugs to Carlson. A hearing was scheduled for June 2008, and Carlson was supposed to testify.

On May 14, 2008, Carlson disappeared and his body was never found.

RCMP say there was evidence found in a search of Carlson’s home that proved he was killed. Eight years later, Wolff was charged with second-degree murder.

On Tuesday, court heard from a Crown witness — a former friend of Wolff’s, whom he met through the drug scene.

In her testimony, Lindsay Reiber claims Wolff shot Carlson and dumped his body down a well near Watrous. Reiber says Wolff admitted the events to her while the two smoked a joint at a home in Saskatoon. Reiber claims Wolff told her he “dealt” with Carlson after trying to confront him over what she believed was a financial dispute, and Carlson was shot after trying to attack Wolff with a blade.

In cross examination, the defense questioned the witness’s credibility, noting her criminal past and drug use, as well as the differing statements she gave to police.

In the agreed statement of facts, it was revealed that Reiber worked as an agent for the RCMP during the investigation.

Wolff is out on bail during his trial, which is scheduled at Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench.