Taylor Wolff found guilty of second-degree murder in James Carlson’s death

Taylor Wolff has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2008 disappearance of James Carlson; his body has never been found.

The verdict was met with quiet sighs of relief and rejoice from the courtroom filled with family and friends of Carlson.

Justice Gerald Allbright read his 72-page decision on Friday at Saskatoon Court of Queen’s Bench. Allbright provided a detailed summary of the evidence and testimony from several witnesses throughout the trial. Ultimately, it was testimony from Lindsay Reiber, a friend of Wolff’s, that carried the most significance for Allbright.

Reiber told the court that in 2008, Wolff told her that he had gone to Carlson’s home in Watrous to confront him about money and shot him when Carlson attacked him with a sword.

According to testimony, Reiber had never been to Carlson’s home, and court heard a sword was recovered by police from Carlson’s home. The sword was in its sheath when investigators found it.

Court heard from Reiber that Wolff was upset with Carlson over money.

Wolff was arrested in October 2007 by Saskatoon police, for possession of drugs and cash. Wolff was charged with trafficking and it was revealed that he intended to sell the drugs to Carlson. A hearing was scheduled for June 2008, and Carlson was set to testify against Wolff.

On May 14, 2008, Carlson disappeared; he was last seen in a video store, and his car was found on a rural property near Rosthern, two years after his disappearance.

RCMP said there was evidence found in a search of Carlson’s home that proved he was killed. Eight years later, Wolff was charged with second-degree murder.

The defence argued that Reiber was an unreliable witness due to her past with drugs and criminal record. She was a police agent in 2013, and was paid for information.

Court did hear from another witness that claimed Wolff told her that he would “take care of the rat” in relation to the hearing.

Wolff faces life in prison with no chance of parole for at least 10 years.

Court is adjourned until Sept. 5, when the Crown and defence will argue parole eligibility.