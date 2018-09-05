HRP increase patrols in south-end Halifax as thousands of students return

If you’ve noticed more police officers in south-end Halifax this week, you’re right.

That’s because Halifax Regional Police have once again rolled out Operation Fall-Back, in an attempt to reduce rowdiness as thousands of students return to campus.

READ MORE: Halifax police roll out annual campaign to target noise, alcohol on campus

HRP spokesperson Const. John MacLeod says the operation has been a success in years past.

“It’s based on the information from previous years of areas that have encountered issues, as well as new information from the public in regards to where they’d like to direct our attention,” said MacLeod.

WATCH: Operation Fall-Back in Halifax

Police say students should expect to see an increased number of police officers in the south end for much of September, mainly around residences at Dalhousie University and Saint Mary’s University.

“We know from in the past where students are known to congregate, high-traffic areas to and from the bars,” MacLeod said. “Dalhousie itself also has officers that they bring in for extra patrols.”

READ MORE: Dalhousie Student Union’s Orientation Week focusing on alcohol-free fun

Operation Fall-Back began in 2004 after police received numerous complaints from south-end residents. The project aims to reduce noise complaints, property damage and public intoxication.

MacLeod says they’ve previously tailored the number of officers in specific areas to Orientation Week and other events happening on campus.

But he says above all, much of the project is focused on education and safety.

“We have a large influx of students that come not necessarily from the Halifax area, so depending on where it is they come from, the legislation might be different, the expectations might be different, so a large part of that is just an education piece to let folks know the rules and regulations here and what’s expected of folks in our community,” MacLeod says.

WATCH: Off-campus homecoming party leaves Dalhousie with serious hangover

Operation Fall-Back runs throughout September and gradually scales back through October and into November.

“We just want (students) to be respectful of all members of our community so that they can be happy in their surroundings.”