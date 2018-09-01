Dalhousie Student Union’s Orientation Week focusing on alcohol-free fun

Orientation Week has arrived for Dalhousie University students in Halifax, and the school’s students’ union says events won’t include one stereotypical student-life staple.

“Our O-Week is 100 per cent dry. There are no events with the option of alcohol,” Bailey Selig, programming commissioner for the union, said on Saturday.

Many first-year students haven’t reached the legal drinking age, she added.

Many of the school’s students made headlines last October after a off-campus homecoming party resulted in 22 arrests. Several neighbours in the Chestnut Street area said they were shocked by the students’ activity, including alleged drug use.

Selig said the union, which was not involved in those celebrations, would not comment on them.

Several students told Global News that the school appears to be emphasizing safety and acting appropriately as big priorities for students.

“I know they’re being really diligent this year in our residences with no alcohol and things like that, and I obviously think I wouldn’t want to make a mistake that would jeopardize my time here at university,” first-year student Ben McCoy said at an afternoon orientation event.

McCoy added that it’s important to not let your actions be dictated by peer pressure.

Students Reilly MacKay and Jess Doherty said that even though they don’t plan on drinking, they intend to make sure their friends who do drink stay safe.

Selig said despite not drinking much during her first year at the school, she “had a great time.”

The union will provide a “safe space” at every event this week for students to unwind if they feel uncomfortable and want to talk to a student leader, she said.