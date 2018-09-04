Woman maced, mugged in unprovoked attack in Guelph: police

Guelph police say a woman was maced and had her purse stolen on Monday night in an unprovoked attack.

In a news release, police said the woman was sitting on a bench in the area of Wellington Street and Edinburgh Road at around 11 p.m. when she was approached by a man.

READ MORE: Cyclist killed in collision on Hwy. 7 near Breslau

The woman told officers the man identified himself as “Tim” — a 22-year-old from Kitchener. Police said the man spoke with her, then he maced her and stole her purse.

The suspect sprayed the woman a second time as she tried to stop the robbery, but he fled the area along a nearby trail, according to police.

“The Guelph police are taking this incident very seriously,” said Const. Josh Fraser. “She was just in the park, going about her business when she was approached by this male.”

The woman was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

READ MORE: Man suffers life-threatening injuries in early morning Guelph stabbing

The suspect is described as white and young looking. He was wearing a white tank top and had a bright light on his bike.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7363. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.