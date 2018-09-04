Fire destroys home in City of Kawartha Lakes

A fire Monday night destroyed a home in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a home on Pleasant Point Road, about 20 kilometres south of Little Britain.

Firefighters were called to this Pleasant Point Rd. house for a fully-engulfed structure fire shortly after 11 p.m. Crews dealing with a long narrow driveway along with having to shuttle water to the scene. Early reports say everyone made it out safe. #KawarthaLakes pic.twitter.com/YA31mVOxv8 — Josh Casey (@JoshGCasey) September 4, 2018

Deputy fire chief Terry Jones says the home was fully involved when crews from three stations arrived around 11 p.m.

“It took us an hour to get it under control,” Jones told CHEX News on Tuesday morning at the scene. “We were fighting it for over three hours.”

Two adults were home at the time and got out of the single storey home safely, Jones said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Damage is pegged at $300,000, Jones said.

“We’re still investigating, but there’s nothing suspicious at this time,” he said. “We’re trying to pinpoint a cause.”