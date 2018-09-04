Parole hearing underway for man who killed Kelly-Anne Drummond

On Tuesday morning, the Parole Board of Canada will decide if Martin Morin-Cousineau should be released from the Cowansville Detention Centre in Quebec’s Eastern Townships, where he is serving a life sentence.

Morin-Cousineau was convicted of second-degree murder in 2006 for the death of his girlfriend, 24-year-old Kelly-Anne Drummond.

On Oct. 4, 2004, Drummond was stabbed in the head with a steak knife.

READ MORE: Parole denied for man who killed Kelly-Anne Drummond

In November 2014, Morin-Cousineau made a request for day parole, but it was refused.

In its decision, the parole board noted that Morin-Cousineau had “major anger problems” and that he still denied murdering Drummond.

Drummond’s parents, John Drummond and Doreen Haddad, will not be attending the hearing. Haddad has however written an impact statement detailing how her and her family’s lives have evolved since her daughter’s death, but they are still missing a huge piece of their lives that was taken away by Morin-Cousineau.

Haddad says she hopes the board will once again deny Morin-Cousineau’s request for parole saying she still doesn’t believe he has changed.

— More to come