Surrey RCMP searching for teen last seen nearly a week ago

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate a 17-year-old boy who has been missing for nearly a week.

Anton Reeves’ family last saw him around 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 27 in the Surrey Central Mall.

Police said he is believed to have been at the Directions Shelter in Downtown Vancouver the following morning.

Reeves is described as mixed race, six-foot-two and 130 pounds with a slim build. He has short, curly, dark brown hair, and a dark brown scraggly beard and moustache.

He was last seen wearing a black Bench brand zippered jacket, bright grey Nike sweatpants, and black Nike Roshe shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.