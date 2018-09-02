Abbotsford missing
September 2, 2018 3:47 pm

Abbotsford police searching for missing woman

Sara Vance's family says she is usually in frequent contact with them by phone and social media.

Abbotsford police
Abbotsford police are searching for a 33-year-old woman, whose family says she has been uncharacteristically out of contact.

According to police, Sarah Vance was last seen on Aug. 30, near the Peardonville Road Subway restaurant.

Police said Vance recently moved to the Lower Mainland.

Vance is usually in frequent contact with her family in the Interior by phone and social media, but has been silent and they are concerned, police said.

Vance is described as Caucasian, five-foot-three, with a slender build, long blonde hair, blue eyes and star tattoos on her neck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.

