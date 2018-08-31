‘We hate the other team’: Bombers’ offence looks to get back on track against Riders

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be trying to end a two game slide on Sunday as they tangle with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in what will be their biggest game of the season so far.

The Bombers still have the CFL’s top scoring offence, even after back-to-back disappointing showings. Getting it back on track starts with kick-starting their run game after the league’s leading back Andrew Harris was held to just 13 yards rushing by the Calgary Stampeders.

“Within our building we know what we’re capable of,” offensive lineman Patrick Neufeld said.

“I think we’ve shown it before. We’ve had some hiccups here and there. It’s just us not shooting us in the foot, and being confident in what we know we can do well.”

The Bombers first down production has dipped significantly since their bye week, so limiting the second and long situations will be a key for the blue and gold to extend drives and keep the defence off the field.

“As an offence we want to go out and be consistent and move the football,” quarterback Matt Nichols said. “It’s gonna be tough. They do a lot of good things on defence and at the same time we feel like if we come out and play like we’re capable of playing, we can move the ball and put up points.”

There will be at least one change on offence for the Bombers. Receiver Corey Washington hasn’t played since the pre-season but appears set to make his first career CFL start. That is if Weston Dressler isn’t ready to return from his injury after missing the past two games. Ryan Lankford started at receiver the past two contests.

“We’ll see,” head coach Mike O’Shea said. “He (Washington) got a significant amount of reps but we haven’t made that decision yet.”

This is Washington’s first season north of the border, but the 26-year-old is already well aware of their rivalry with the Riders.

“It’s a big game,” Washington said. “We hate the other team. I’m excited about that. It’s going to be fun to go out and play against these guys.”

Dressler isn’t the only question mark for the Bombers. The status of Maurice Leggett is also still up in the air after he got nicked up at practice earlier in the week.

Kickoff on Sunday is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT.

