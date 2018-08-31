Five things Bomber fans should know about the 2018 Labour Day Classic

It’s the 5-5 Winnipeg Blue Bombers versus the 5-4 Saskatchewan Roughriders at the New Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Sunday Afternoon at 2 p.m.

The broadcast on 680 CJOB begins at 12 p.m. with Bob Irving and Doug Brown hosting the pre-game show.

Besides this year’s game being the 54th edition of the Labour Day Classic, and the Roughriders sporting a 35-18 record vs the Blue and Gold, Ed Tait, Director of Digitial Content for bluebombers.com, has compiled his weekly list of five key aspects to make note of for this highly anticipated match up.

The Bombers have dropped two straight heading into the annual Labour Day Classic in Regina following losses to Ottawa and Calgary. The Riders, meanwhile, are on a two-game heater after victories over Calgary and B.C.

These two teams will meet three times in the next six weeks — this Sunday, the Banjo Bowl next Saturday and again on Oct. 13 in Winnipeg. Winnipeg is just 1-3 in the West Division, the lone win coming against B.C. in early July. Six of the Bombers last eight games are against divisional opponents — the three games with the Riders, two trips to Edmonton to face the Eskimos and a home date with Calgary near the end of October. The Labor Day Classic has been nothing short of a nightmare for the Bombers over the last few years. Winnipeg is just 1-12 in its last 13 visits to Regina in late August-early September — the lone victory a 28-25 decision in 2016 on a last-play field goal by Justin Medlock. Despite being limited to 13 yards rushing on seven carries last week, the Bombers Andrew Harris continues to lead the CFL in rushing with 805 yards in 10 games. His nine touchdowns also leads the entire league. Nothing has been officially confirmed as of yet, but Sunday’s game could mark the CFL debut of receiver Corey Washington, who had tryouts with eight different NFL teams before coming north to the Bombers. He has spent all of this season so far on the club’s practice roster.

NOTABLE: The Blue Bombers fan experience truck, Buzz & Boomer and Bombers Cheer Team members will be at the Roughriders tailgate area outside Mosaic Stadium from 10 a.m, to kick-off on Sunday.

En route to Regina, the Blue Bombers fan experience truck, Buzz & Boomer and Bombers Cheer Team members will be setting up in Brandon at the 1845 Middleton Avenue, Tim Horton’s from 10 a.m.–1:30 pm on Saturday, September 1st. Come join us for the Blue and Gold party in Brandon and Regina!

NEXT: The Bombers and the Riders go at again in the 15th annual Banjo Bowl, on Saturday, Sept. 8 at 3 p.m.

