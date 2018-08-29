Stratford library closed Wednesday due to threat, man arrested: police
The Stratford Public Library was forced to close on Wednesday due to a threat made on social media late Tuesday.
Stratford police say a man threatened to harm library staff and its patrons on Wednesday.
Stratford police announced on Wednesday afternoon they were seeking to speak with Aaron Sloane in connection to the case.
Stratford Insp. Mark Taylor said that Sloane was found fairly quickly a short time later in London, Ont, and was arrested.
The suspect is known to police as he had outstanding warrants from police in London, Taylor said.
Police say they are not sure why the threat was issued against the library and its patrons.
The library said on its Facebook page that it would remain closed on Wednesday to allow police to continue their investigation and it would reopen Thursday.
