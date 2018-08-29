Crime
Hate notes on windshield, in mailbox prompt Stratford police investigation

Police in Stratford, Ont., are turning to the public for help as they investigate a pair of recent hate propaganda incidents in the city.

The first took place on Aug. 21 and involved a note reading “Haill Hitler” being placed on a vehicle windshield.

The second involved a similar note reading “Kill all Jews” being left in a mailbox in the same area of the city sometime between Aug. 21 and Aug. 28.

The two incidents are believed to be connected, and police say they’re looking to identify and charge those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 519-271-4141.

