12-gauge shotgun, 675 grams of cocaine seized from Colchester County home
Nova Scotia RCMP have arrested several people in connection with a cocaine trafficking investigation in Colchester County.
Cpl. Jennifer Clarke of Nova Scotia RCMP says a home on College Road was searched by several units around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police say they seized 675 grams of cocaine, a loaded 12-gauge shotgun and an extendable baton.
Two 17-year-old girls, as well as a 19-year-old and 24-year-old man were arrested inside the home.
The teenage girls are both facing charges of possession of cocaine, with one facing an additional trafficking charge.
The 24-year-old man from Truro has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
The 19-year-old man from Valley, N.S., is facing four charges, which include possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm and unsafe storage of a firearm.
“The home that was searched by police was close to three schools, parks, and playgrounds, making the disruption of this illegal drug activity a high priority for investigators,” Clarke said.
All four have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court in October and November.
