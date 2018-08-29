12-gauge shotgun, 675 grams of cocaine seized from Colchester County home

Nova Scotia RCMP have arrested several people in connection with a cocaine trafficking investigation in Colchester County.

Cpl. Jennifer Clarke of Nova Scotia RCMP says a home on College Road was searched by several units around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say they seized 675 grams of cocaine, a loaded 12-gauge shotgun and an extendable baton.

Two 17-year-old girls, as well as a 19-year-old and 24-year-old man were arrested inside the home.

The teenage girls are both facing charges of possession of cocaine, with one facing an additional trafficking charge.

The 24-year-old man from Truro has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The 19-year-old man from Valley, N.S., is facing four charges, which include possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm and unsafe storage of a firearm.

“The home that was searched by police was close to three schools, parks, and playgrounds, making the disruption of this illegal drug activity a high priority for investigators,” Clarke said.

All four have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court in October and November.