Man charged with drug trafficking in Cumberland County

A 29-year-old man is facing drug trafficking charges after police searched a home in Cumberland County.

RCMP and the Amherst Police Department went to the home on Thomson Road in Thomson, N.S., on Aug. 21. During the search, police say they found cocaine, marijuana, cannabis resin and “evidence indicative of drug trafficking.”

The man was arrested during the search. He faces two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and was released from custody. He is scheduled to appear in Amherst Provincial Court on Sept. 24.

Police say their investigation is continuing.