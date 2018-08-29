Three people facing 46 charges each in connection with series of break-ins Nova Scotia

Three people from the area of Amherst, N.S., are facing multiple charges after an “extensive” investigation by police forces into a series of break-ins and thefts.

Nova Scotia RCMP along with the Amherst Police Department investigated the crimes, with officials saying they occurred in Amherst, N.S., and East Amherst, N.S., between Aug. 5 and Aug. 26.

Several vehicles, homes and businesses were reportedly broken into with many items being stolen.

READ MORE: Sydney man facing rash of charges after police respond to weapons complaint

Donald Langille, 34, of Linden, N.S., Bradley Hicks, 24, and Rose Smith, 29, both of Amherst, N.S., have been charged with a total of 46 offences each.

Police say Hicks was arrested on Aug. 24 while Smith and Langille were arrested on Aug. 25.

The Mounties obtained search warrants and searched four locations as part of their investigation. Several of the stolen items were reportedly recovered by police and returned to the owners.

“Property crimes can be very personal for the victims of these incidents,” says Staff Sgt. Craig Learning, of the Cumberland District RCMP.

“They can be a challenge for police to solve, but with the teamwork that we regularly see between the RCMP and Amherst Police Department, we were able to quickly locate and arrest the responsible parties.”

READ MORE: N.S. fishing boat captain charged with impaired operation of a vessel after boat runs aground

Langille, Hicks and Smith have since been remanded into custody following their arrests.

The trio appeared in Amherst Provincial Court on Aug. 27 and continue to be held in custody. They are scheduled to appear in Amherst Provincial Court on Wednesday.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.