N.S. fishing boat captain charged with impaired operation of a vessel after boat runs aground

The captain of a fishing vessel is facing charges after the boat ran aground on the rocks in Tiverton, N.S., Monday night.

RCMP say they responded to the call at around 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found evidence that the captain’s ability to operate the vessel had been impaired by alcohol.

The captain, a 48-year-old man from Granville Ferry, was transported to the Digby Detachment for a breath sample.

According to RCMP, his readings were nearly two times the legal limit.

The man is facing charges of impaired operation of a vessel and operating a vessel with a blood alcohol concentration over 80 mg. He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Digby Provincial Court on Nov. 26.