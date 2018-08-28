Crime
Sydney man facing rash of charges after police respond to weapons complaint

Police say the man remains in custody until his next court appearance Thursday.

Several weapons and uttering threats charges have been laid against a 37-year-old man from Sydney, N.S.

Cape Breton Regional Police say they received a call on Monday of a man with a firearm in the Hillside Court area.

Police were forced to contain the area, and later arrested the suspect and took him into custody.

There were no injuries, but officers seized a firearm as part of the investigation.

Ryan Carmen Howell has been charged with uttering threats to property, uttering death threats, possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose, careless use of a firearm and breach of firearm prohibition.

Howell faced the charges in Sydney provincial court on Tuesday. He remains behind bars and is scheduled to reappear in court on Thursday.

