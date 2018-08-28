Sydney man facing rash of charges after police respond to weapons complaint

Several weapons and uttering threats charges have been laid against a 37-year-old man from Sydney, N.S.

Cape Breton Regional Police say they received a call on Monday of a man with a firearm in the Hillside Court area.

READ MORE: Motorist arrested after P.E.I. cyclist fatally injured in hit-and-run

Police were forced to contain the area, and later arrested the suspect and took him into custody.

There were no injuries, but officers seized a firearm as part of the investigation.

Ryan Carmen Howell has been charged with uttering threats to property, uttering death threats, possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose, careless use of a firearm and breach of firearm prohibition.

READ MORE: 17-year-old faces charges after alleged break-in at Sackville High School

Howell faced the charges in Sydney provincial court on Tuesday. He remains behind bars and is scheduled to reappear in court on Thursday.