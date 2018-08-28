Crime
August 28, 2018 10:23 am

17-year-old faces charges after alleged break-in at Sackville High School

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

File - Sackville High School in Lower Sackville, N.S.

Rebecca Lau/ Global News
A A

RCMP have arrested a youth after an alleged break-in at Sackville High School in Lower Sackville, N.S., on Monday.

Police say that officers responded to reports of a male on the roof of the school at approximately 7 p.m.

With the help of a Halifax Regional Police K-9 unit, a 17-year-old male was eventually located in the school.

READ MORE: Halifax Regional Police continue to investigate teen’s murder 19 years later

The teen was arrested without incident and now faces charges of break and enter, theft under $5,000, mischief and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Youth Court at a later date.

Nova Scotia RCMP say that the investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Break In
Crime
Halifax crime
Lower Sackville
Mischief
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia RCMP
RCMP
sackville high school
Teen
Theft
weapon

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News