17-year-old faces charges after alleged break-in at Sackville High School

RCMP have arrested a youth after an alleged break-in at Sackville High School in Lower Sackville, N.S., on Monday.

Police say that officers responded to reports of a male on the roof of the school at approximately 7 p.m.

With the help of a Halifax Regional Police K-9 unit, a 17-year-old male was eventually located in the school.

The teen was arrested without incident and now faces charges of break and enter, theft under $5,000, mischief and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Youth Court at a later date.

Nova Scotia RCMP say that the investigation is ongoing.