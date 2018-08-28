Halifax Regional Police continue to investigate teen’s murder 19 years later

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) continue to investigate the murder of Jason MacCullough the force announced on Tuesday, the 19th anniversary of his death.

Police say that the body of MacCullough, 19, was found on a paved path between 100 and 104 Pinecrest Dr. in Dartmouth at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 28, 1999.

There was no indication the 19-year-old was involved in any type of criminal activity, with investigators believing his death was a random act.

HRP believe MacCullough was passing through the area while walking home and used the well-known shortcut between the buildings.

Investigators believe there were several people in the area at the time of MacCullough’s death and strongly believe there were witnesses to the crime.

HRP are continuing to urge those people to come forward and report anything they remember about that day, no matter how small the detail.

Police can be contacted at 902-490-5333 and anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

This case is part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice’s rewards for major unsolved crimes program, which offers cash rewards of up to $150,000 for infromation leading to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for a major unsolved crime.