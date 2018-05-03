Halifax police continue to ask for tips 10 years after Jaurmar Carvery homicide

Police in Halifax are continuing to ask for information in the homicide of Jaurmar Carvery, 10 years after he was found shot on a walkway in the city’s north end.

On May 3, 2008, two Halifax Regional Police (HRP) beat officers patrolling Gottingen Street heard gunshots. They responded to the area of Sunrise Walk and Olympic Court and found Carvery, 21, on the walkway.

READ MORE: Two Halifax-area homicides added to Major Unsolved Crimes rewards list

He had been shot multiple times and was taken to hospital by ambulance, but later died.

“The investigation into Jaurmar’s death remains active but unsolved at this time,” police said in a statement on Thursday.

The case is also a part of the province’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes program, which offers a reward up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Carvery’s first name has been spelled Jaumar and Jamar in some online sources, although his friends called him Maury.

Anyone with information is asked to call HRP at 902-490-5016 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.