August 28, 2018 3:27 pm
Updated: August 28, 2018 3:30 pm

Motorist arrested after P.E.I. cyclist fatally injured in hit-and-run

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Police say the driver was arrested a few hours after the collision.

Global News/File Photo
A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that left a cyclist dead on Monday.

Prince District RCMP say a 60-year-old woman riding a bicycle was struck by a vehicle travelling in the same direction in the area of Kildare Capes, P.E.I.

Police say the driver from the Kildare Capes area left the scene, but was located a few hours later with the assistance of a canine unit.

The identity of the driver and victim have not been released.

Police did not say whether charges have been laid.

