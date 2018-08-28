Motorist arrested after P.E.I. cyclist fatally injured in hit-and-run

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that left a cyclist dead on Monday.

Prince District RCMP say a 60-year-old woman riding a bicycle was struck by a vehicle travelling in the same direction in the area of Kildare Capes, P.E.I.

Police say the driver from the Kildare Capes area left the scene, but was located a few hours later with the assistance of a canine unit.

The identity of the driver and victim have not been released.

Police did not say whether charges have been laid.