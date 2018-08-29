Driver arrested for impaired driving after vehicle collides into Brampton home

Peel Regional Police say a driver of a vehicle that slammed into a home in Brampton and burst into flames has been arrested for impaired driving.

Police responded to the scene around 1 a.m. Wednesday in a residential area near Creditview Road and Williams Parkway.

Authorities said three people were in the vehicle and all of them were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said no residents in the home were injured in the incident.

