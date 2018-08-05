Witnesses of triple-fatal Brampton collision recount trying to save victims

It was supposed to be a quick Saturday night coffee run for Emanuel Sousa and his sister Rosa Attfield but it soon turned into a nightmare.

“It’s just a night that I’ll never forget,” said Sousa.

The siblings were driving south down Highway 50 near Countryside Drive just after 9 p.m., trailing a blue Corvette when a devastating car crash took place right in front of them.

“We saw the collision happen; we heard a big bang. The Corvette smashed into the white Kia (SUV), which the family was in,” said Sousa.

“The next thing you know, we see the Kia in the air and it hits the pole and dropped down,” said Attfield.

The two said the Corvette was driving south on Highway 50 in front of them. The Kia was turning left when it was t-boned by the Corvette.

Attfield says she and her brother jumped into action. Sousa went to the Corvette to check on the couple, since it was closest to their vehicle. He says the woman seemed distressed.

“She couldn’t breathe, and she couldn’t feel her legs so I grabbed her out of the vehicle,” said Sousa. “I took her shoes off, I dragged her out. I put her on the curb.”

Attfield says she ran to the vehicle. A male driver who was trailing the SUV said he was the father of at least one of the children in the impacted vehicle and was screaming for help. Attfield saw a young boy on the ground and told the man she would look after him while he goes to check on the rest of the vehicle’s occupants.

Attfield said saw a lot of blood coming from his head and put a towel underneath it. She leaned in close to the boy’s chest to see if she could hear a heartbeat.

“I was just pumping his chest see if I could… but I don’t think… I think the impact was so hard,” said a tearful Attfield.

“I’ll never forget that,” said Attfield. “He was there, lifeless and in my arms. It`s just so horrible. I cant get that image out (of my head). I have kids myself, and it’s just a reminder… I envisioned my son being there.”

Police say three people in the SUV were killed in the collision: a 47-year-old woman, a 12-year-old girl, and a seven-year-old boy. Another 12-year-old girl who was also in the vehicle is recovering in hospital and expected to survive. All of the occupants in the SUV were from Woodbridge, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police also add that the 45-year-old man and 39-year-old woman in the sports car were taken to hospital in stable condition.

Sousa and Attfield said they stuck around the area and spoke with police about what they witnessed that night. They add that they were up all night themselves, shaken by the traumatic events.

“No one should have to go through it and see what we’ve seen last night,” said Attfield, hoping that people stay safe on the roads for the rest of the long weekend.