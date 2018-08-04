Canada
August 4, 2018 10:31 pm
Updated: August 4, 2018 10:37 pm

1 dead in Brampton crash, 5 injured including three children

By National Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH: Police respond to fatal crash in Brampton leaving 1 dead, 5 injured including children

A A

One person is dead and five injured — including three children — after a crash near Highway 50 and Countryside Drive in Brampton on Saturday night.

Peel Regional Police said they received a call about the two-vehicle crash just after 9 p.m.

An adult was pronounced dead at the scene, according to paramedics.

Three children were taken to a local hospital; two were without vital signs while the third was listed in stable condition.

Two adults were also taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police haven’t revealed any details about the cause of the crash, or the ages or genders of any of the victims.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brampton Car Crash
Brampton Collision
Brampton Crash
Car crash
Countryside Drive
highway 50
highway car crash
highway collision

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News