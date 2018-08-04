1 dead in Brampton crash, 5 injured including three children

One person is dead and five injured — including three children — after a crash near Highway 50 and Countryside Drive in Brampton on Saturday night.

Peel Regional Police said they received a call about the two-vehicle crash just after 9 p.m.

An adult was pronounced dead at the scene, according to paramedics.

Multiple injuries, one party transported to a local hospital, one party going to Trauma centre. Call received 9:02pm — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) August 5, 2018

Three children were taken to a local hospital; two were without vital signs while the third was listed in stable condition.

Two adults were also taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police haven’t revealed any details about the cause of the crash, or the ages or genders of any of the victims.

