1 dead in Brampton crash, 5 injured including three children
A A
One person is dead and five injured — including three children — after a crash near Highway 50 and Countryside Drive in Brampton on Saturday night.
Peel Regional Police said they received a call about the two-vehicle crash just after 9 p.m.
An adult was pronounced dead at the scene, according to paramedics.
Three children were taken to a local hospital; two were without vital signs while the third was listed in stable condition.
Two adults were also taken to hospital in stable condition.
Police haven’t revealed any details about the cause of the crash, or the ages or genders of any of the victims.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.