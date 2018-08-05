Traffic
August 5, 2018

Caledon OPP investigating fatal Sunday morning collision

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a fatal collision in Caledon Sunday morning.

Police have shut down the area of McLaughlin Road between Mayfield and Old School roads, as they investigate the collision.

It is not known when the roads will be reopened, police said.

Police have not released any other details about the crash.

 

 

