2 injured after car crashes into home in east-end Toronto
Toronto police say two people were taken to hospital after the vehicle they were in struck a home in east-end Toronto overnight.
The incident happened around 1 a.m. near the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Dorine Crescent.
Police said two people were removed from the vehicle and transported to hospital with unknown injuries.
Toronto Paramedics say the occupants of the vehicle were a man and woman in their 20s.
The cause of the single-vehicle collision is under investigation.
