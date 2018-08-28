Junior hockey: Vipers hopeful as new season nears

No other team in tier-two junior hockey has won more national championships than the Vernon Vipers.

So, just how many have they won?

“Good question. I think six,” said Vipers head coach Mark Ferner.

He was bang on.

During 58 seasons, the Vipers have won a staggering half-dozen national titles.

However, last season, they suffered their biggest loss ever.

And it wasn’t on the ice.

“It was January 10th. I remember it like it was yesterday,” said Ferner. “I got a phone call from Duncan’s daughter, saying Duncan had suddenly passed away.”

The passing of Duncan Wray, the Vipers’ much-loved owner, left the whole team shaken.

“I had such a great relationship with him, and it was like losing our leader, our alpha,” said Vipers captain Jagger Williamson.

Although Vernon dedicated its playoff run to Wray, the Vipers went down in the second round.

It’s been eight seasons since Veron brought home a national championship, and with the team’s history, there’s always pressure to perform. But what will the team look like this season?

“Good question. I mean, everyone thinks they’re good right now,” said Ferner. “We are really fortunate we got some good veterans. We got some young recruits coming in.”

Two of those recruits are the big story of camp this year: The tale of two Aidans.

Two 19-year-old netminders are vying to be the starter, Aidan Porter and Aidan Hosein.

Porter is an American import from Boston, while Hosein hails from Ontario. Both are rookies to the league and are adjusting to the speed of the BCHL.

Porter says he’s “feeling good. Got off to a slow start, but starting to feel comfortable and having a lot of fun on the ice.”

Hosein says “I knew I would come into camp and have to earn my spot. I’ve felt pretty good about it so far. I think I have been one of the better goalies at camp.”

Watching them from the bench is Williamson, who is sidelined by shingles.

“They look good and I saw them play in the pre-season game,” said Williamson. “Hosein got a shut-out, so hopefully they can keep it up.”

The Vipers head to Salmon Arm on Friday to take on the beefed-up Slverbacks in exhibition play.