Salmon Arm Silverbacks look to hometown son to score big

Last year, the Salmon Arm Silverbacks ended the regular season in the basement of the BCHL’s interior division.

Even so they still made it to the playoffs, only to bow out in four straight to the Vernon Vipers in the first round of the playoffs.

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks like other Okanagan BCHL franchises are looking forward to making amends this year.

“We’re looking to improve a lot,” said head coach Scotty Atkinson.

However, with only a dozen or so returning players this year, the Silverbacks are still in tough in their division.

“we’re looking up at everybody and we have to find away to climb the ladder.” said Atkinson

So the Silverbacks are installing some new rungs on that ladder to improvement.

By adding players like 17-year-old defenseman and Salmon Arm native son… Cole Nisse.

As well Salmon Arm fans can expect a far more physical Silverback team that will play a “gritty style” according to Atkinson.

The silverbacks will debut that “gritty style” at home Friday night when they host the Vernon Vipers.