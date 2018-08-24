This is why eSports could become more popular than hockey

On this week’s episode of the Global News original podcast This is Why, host Niki Reitmayer sits down with ESPN eSports writer Tyler Erzberger, former professional gamer Chris ‘HuK’ Loranger and Global News reporter Jill Bennett, as they discuss how eSports is revolutionizing sports as we know it.

The popularity of eSports is growing so fast around the world that some experts have predicted it could overtake traditional sports in the next 10 years.

And here in Canada, stadiums have already been selling out as gamers battle each other for cash prizes of up to $25 million.

But what are eSports and how did they get so popular?

In its simplest definition, eSports are organized gaming tournaments in which professional gamers battle it out in popular video games. Fans can generally watch these competitions take place in large arenas or through popular streaming sites.

Dota 2, Fortnite, League of Legends and Overwatch might sound unfamiliar to many people, but these are just some of the games that outsell rockstars and hockey teams at stadiums across Canada.

