Winnipeg Jets eliminate paper tickets for games

The Winnipeg Jets say only digital tickets will get you through the doors to hockey games at Bell MTS Place from now on.

The change will come into effect this upcoming hockey season. It will require ticket holders to have a smartphone, replacing the print-at-home option.

The Jets say the change will make getting through the doors more convenient and eco-friendly.

Other NHL teams such as the, Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, Minnesota Wild and Washington Capitals, have eliminated print-at-home tickets as well.

If people don’t have access to a smartphone, they will have to visit the Bell MTS Place Box office with a government-issued ID to access their tickets.

It’s unclear if this change will expand to other Bell MTS Events. Global News has reached out to True North Sports and Entertainment for more information.