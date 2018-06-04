Total cost of Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties exceeded $2.1 million

Economic Development Winnipeg announced Monday the nine Whiteout Street Parties hosted in Winnipeg during the Jets’ playoff runs cost more than $2.1 million.

True North Sports and Entertainment paid more than half of the bill.

The rest of the tab was picked up by the City of Winnipeg and Economic Development Winnipeg: paying $962,000 and $120,000 respectively.

Last week, the Winnipeg Police Service announced the party’s police presence cost $788,000 in overtime. Chief Danny Smyth said the costs were high largely because there was minimal advanced planning on how to schedule staff.

True North said its contribution included more than $900,000 of production costs and a $153,000 check to the city for policing and transit costs.

The costs for the nine events were broken down by Economic Development in a statement.

It said True North “contributed funding to cover event planning and production costs including fencing, licensing, stages, televisions, and electrical servicing. Economic Development Winnipeg’s contribution included payment for street closures, barricades, and other required permits. The City of Winnipeg’s contribution includes incremental costs for policing and transit services, as well as other required cross-departmental logistics.”

According to the statement, the City of Winnipeg contribution to the parties will be “managed within existing council-approved budgets.”