Whiteout party
May 29, 2018 1:09 pm

Extra Winnipeg officers plus increased overtime during Whiteout parties push police over budget

By Senior Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Fans cheer and wave white towels as part of the 'Whiteout' prior to puck drop between the Winnipeg Jets and the Anaheim Ducks in Game Four of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images
A A

It was a Stanley Cup playoff run the city had never seen before, and one many didn’t want to see end.

While the Winnipeg Jets eventually lost the Western Conference Final to the Vegas Golden Knights, Manitobans had a chance to cheer the team on through nine home post season games.

But, it all comes at a cost.

Story continues below

READ MORE: ‘You’re always being watched’: Winnipeg Whiteout street party security ramped up

While Economic Development is still tallying the final price tag for the Whiteout street parties, Winnipeg police said the cost of policing the parties is going to push the service’s 2018 overtime budget into the red.

“Overtime will be over budget,” the police service projected in a first-quarter financial report to the Winnipeg Police Board. “Second quarter resources required for the Jets Whiteout events alter the projection from have been being under budget now to be over budget for year end.”

While the report does not attach any dollar figures to the tab, it does state the cost would have been far higher had the Jets been able to make it to the Stanley Cup Final.

In a letter to the Police Board post-dated June 1, Chief Danny Smyth noted “there were no serious incidents” during any of the Whiteout parties but said planning for them was a high task.

street party

The whiteout street parties attracted thousands of fans.

Joe Scarpelli / Global News
Still0507_00002

Winnipeg Jets fans get creative with costumes at Whiteout Street Party

Michael Draven / Global News
Game 4 Round 2 Whiteout

A record breaking crowd at Thursday’s Whiteout Street Party. More than 18,000 fans were in attendance.

Mike Arsenault/Global News
JETS WHITEOUT PARTY WEB

Jets fan celebrate at the Whiteout Street Party in downtown Winnipeg.

Joe Scarpelli/Global News
street party-430

The Whiteout street party opened at 4:30 p.m. Crowds were light, but wearing white.

Michael Draven / Global News
Game 4 Round 2 Whiteout

A record breaking crowd at Thursday’s Whiteout Street Party. More than 18,000 fans were in attendance.

Mike Arsenault/Global News
‘Epic week’ Hockey country music collide in Nashville

Don’t expect to see a WhiteOut at the arena

Anaheim Ducks v Winnipeg Jets – Game Four

Fans cheer and wave white towels as part of the ‘Whiteout’ prior to puck drop between the Winnipeg Jets and the Anaheim Ducks in Game Four of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images
Game 4 Round 2 Whiteout

A record breaking crowd at Thursday’s Whiteout Street Party. More than 18,000 fans were in attendance.

Mike Arsenault/Global News

“It was clear to me that the combination of Winnipeg Jets fan excitement, the anticipated large crowd attendance at Whiteout Parties and the overall number of fans gathering in our downtown area would become a large undertaking for the Service and there were a number of factors to consider in this planning,” Smyth wrote.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Whiteout party could pass 20,000 fans on hottest day of the year

Police were tight lipped on any specifics regarding security plans but did release one number.

For game one at the start of Round 3 versus the Vegas Golden Knights, the service had 236 members working the Whiteout party and said “the scope of this deployment and planning affected every single division in the service.”

Smyth said his team reviewed several different reports regarding large similar events that occurred with respect to NHL playoff crowds in other Canadian cities. Specifically making note of the “After Action Report” prepared after the 2011 Vancouver Stanley Cup riots.

He also said there had to be serious consideration given to ‘lone wolf’ terrorist attacks happening around the world, and most recently the incident in Toronto that occurred during these playoffs.

“(It) was a catalyst for some of the layers of protection we initiated,” Smyth said.

The total cost of the Whiteout parties, which is split between Economic Development, the city and True North Entertainment and Sports, is anticipated to be released at the end of the week.

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City of Winnipeg
Economic Development
street party
TNSE
True North Sports and Entertainment
Whiteout party
Whiteout Street Party
Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Sports

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News