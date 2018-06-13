Mark your calendars — 2018 Winnipeg Jets pre-season begins Sept. 17

It has been less than a week since the Washington Capitals won the Stanley Cup, but already the rest of the league is looking ahead to next season.

Wednesday, the Winnipeg Jets unveiled their seven game pre-season schedule for 2018 which begins with a home game versus the Minnesota Wild.

The first puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 17 at Bell MTS Place. The remainder of the schedule is listed below.

It has been just three-and-a-half weeks since the Winnipeg Jets magical Stanley Cup playoff run came to a halt with a 2-1 loss to Vegas May 20 in Game 5 of the NHL Western Conference Final.

As has been the case for the past four years, the Jets will include home-and-home series with the Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames and Minnesota Wild.

But new this year will be a visit by the New Jersey Devils. In the previous six pre-seasons it was the Columbus Blue Jackets, Boston Bruins, Washington Capitals, and more recently, the Ottawa Senators who rounded out Winnipeg’s exhibition schedule.

Watch for the NHL and the Jets to release the regular season schedule later this month — perhaps as early as late next week ahead of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft which gets underway a week from Friday in Dallas.

Winnipeg Jets 2018 Preseason Schedule

Date Opponent Time (CT)

Mon., Sept. 17 vs Minnesota Wild 7 p.m.

Thurs., Sept. 20 at Edmonton Oilers 8 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 21 vs Calgary Flames 7 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 23 vs Edmonton Oilers 7 p.m.

Mon., Sept. 24 at Calgary Flames 8 p.m.

Wed., Sept. 26 at Minnesota Wild 7 p.m.

Thurs., Sept. 27 vs New Jersey Devils 7 p.m.