Winnipeg Jets’ playoff run ends with 4th straight loss to Vegas Golden Knights

The Winnipeg Jets’ magical playoff run has come to a sudden end.

The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Jets 2-1 in Game 5 to win the Western Conference Final four games to one on Sunday at Bell MTS Place. The Jets lost the final four games of the series.

Alex Tuch and Winnipeg’s Ryan Reaves scored goals for the Knights in the clincher as they opened the scoring for the fourth consecutive game.

Josh Morrissey had the only goal for the Jets in the loss.

The Jets didn’t have a lead in any of the contests after their Game 1 victory.

The expansion Golden Knights advance to the Stanley Cup final in their first year of existence.

For the fourth straight game, Vegas opened the scoring. Just past the five-minute mark, Morrissey turned over the puck in his own zone. Ryan Carpenter immediately spotted Tuch and he lifted the puck over the shoulder of Connor Hellebuyck and the Knights once again had the lead.

With just 2:46 left in the first Bryan Little won the face-off in the Golden Knights’ zone and Morrissey blasted the one-timer past Marc-Andre Fleury for his first goal of the playoffs. It was 1-1 after one period and the shots were 13-8 in favour of Winnipeg.

The Golden Knights regained the lead with a little under seven minutes left in the middle frame. Reaves tipped in the point shot for his first goal of the post-season. Luca Sbisa and Tomas Nosek picked up the assists and it was 2-1 for Vegas after 40 minutes.

Neither team scored in the final frame as the Golden Knights clinched their third series victory of the playoffs.

The Jets made three lineup changes from their Game 4 loss. Joel Armia returned after sitting out Game 4, while Dmitry Kulikov and Joe Morrow both made their first appearances of the series. Andrew Copp, Toby Enstrom and Ben Chiarot were all scratched.

