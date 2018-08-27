Displaced St. James Town tenants frustrated by waiver to access units

Tensions soared outside a downtown Toronto apartment building, where displaced tenants waited for access to their suites, in the wake of last week’s fire.

The six-alarm blaze forced the evacuation of roughly 1,500 people from about 570 units.

Power was shut off to the building following the fire, rendering the elevators non-operational. On Monday, service was restored to one elevator, to help transport tenants and their personal belongings.

However, by the end of the day, many were unable to set foot in their suites.

Once they arrived at the front doors, they were presented with a waiver and told they had to sign it before they could retrieve their belongings.

“Toronto Fire Department were carrying peoples’ wheelchairs down flights of steps ’cause there’s no power in the building. They were climbing all the way up to the top with individuals and helping to bring their stuff down,” said one tenant named Chris.

“So why has anything changed now? It’s only been a few more days.”

Incensed, many residents refused to sign the document. They congregated outside the apartment building and at one point, shouted “Human rights!” at property management, who were on site.

Police were called in at one point to contain the commotion.

Chris has lived in the building for 10 years now and said for the most part, it’s been a positive experience. He has chosen not to sign the document.

“If there’s something in the air, give us a mask to protect us. Don’t tell me I can’t sue you… I didn’t really have any plan on suing anybody anyway, but now I can’t get my stuff? You’re not letting me in? And they didn’t give us a page until we got to the front.”

Last week, Toronto Fire Services Chief Matthew Pegg said the preliminary cause of the fire was a major failure in the electrical distribution system.

Tenants who have been inside the building tell Global News there is plenty of smoke damage in the hallways.

Toronto Centre-Rosedale Coun. Lucy Troisi was at the building multiple times throughout the day. Her office attempted to bring a lawyer to the scene in order to address tenant concerns.

However, she was unable to supply them with that on-site expertise.

“The property management did their best to suggest to people that it was really just to enter at their own risk and that it had no other legal ramifications,” said Troisi.

“However, people are not comfortable still with that and as a result, I have had my office come up with some agencies, in terms of legal aid and other centre supports that could interpret the information for them.”

Copies of that list were made available to tenants waiting at the building.

Doug Sartell, general manager of Wellesley Parliament Square, spoke with reporters to address the confusion over the waiver.

“You are not waiving your rights. You want to sue us because your steaks got spoiled? That’s not part of this. You’re entitled to do that.”

Sartell added the waiver is expressly for entry into the building.

Residents are encouraged to head to the Wellesley Parliament Square website for updates on visitation hours and where to register.