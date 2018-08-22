More than 1,000 Toronto residents displaced after 6-alarm high-rise fire in St. James Town

More than 1,000 residents of a high-rise complex in Toronto’s St. James Town neighbourhood remain displaced following a six-alarm blaze on Tuesday, and it is not known when they will be allowed to return home.

Emergency crews responded to a call around 12:51 p.m. at 650 Parliament St., just south of Bloor Street East. The fire was originally deemed a two-alarm blaze but was steadily upgraded throughout the afternoon.

Officials said crews found heavy black smoke coming out of the basement and moving up the building. Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said Tuesday night the blaze caused significant damage to the building’s electrical system and repairs will have to be made before residents are permitted to return.

Pegg said two patients were taken to hospital by paramedics for minor smoke-related injuries.

City officials and the Canadian Red Cross had been working overnight to find accommodations for displaced residents. Others made arrangements to stay with family or friends.

Those who needed assistance were asked to register at the Wellesley Community Centre at 495 Sherbourne St.

The cause of the fire and a damage estimate have yet to be determined.

Massive fire in St James Town has displaced residents from 650 Parliament Street. Those requiring support should go to the Wellesley Community Centre. #Toronto #Ontario — Red Cross in Ontario (@RedCrossTalk) August 22, 2018

Displaced residents from 650 Parliament St. can go to the Wellesley Community Centre where staff can help arrange for overnight accommodation. Hotels wanting to help by providing rooms can contact GTAresponse@redcross.ca — City of Toronto (@TorontoComms) August 22, 2018

VIDEO: Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg provides update on 6-alarm high-rise fire