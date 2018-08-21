Toronto fire crews responding to 3-alarm high-rise blaze in St. James Town

Firefighters are responding to a three-alarm blaze at a high-rise building in the St. James Town neighbourhood of Toronto.

Toronto Fire Services responded to a call around 12:51 p.m. Tuesday at 650 Parliament St. just south of Bloor Street East.

Officials said crews found heavy black smoke coming out of the basement and moving up the building. Toronto police said an electrical box is the source of the fire.

Correction on spelling: chief says active fire. Smoke. Electrical issues. Hydro being shut. People staying in units where appropriate. Elevators off. And people may be out of their homes for a while. Still assessing. #Toronto @globalnewsto pic.twitter.com/e6DFin9F8N — Seán O’Shea (@ConsumerSOS) August 21, 2018

A number of floors are experiencing electrical issues and some residents were reportedly standing on their balconies due to the smoke.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said there is heavy smoke on the eighth floor and that many floors are being evacuated.

He said no one is trapped in the building but advised if anyone feels unsafe they should leave their apartments or call 911. If residents feel safe in their homes and there isn’t smoke, Pegg said crews are asking them to stay inside.

Fire officials said one patient from the 14th floor was being treated by paramedics for unknown injuries.

Fire: Parliament St / St. James Ave

-EMS has multiple units on scene

-3 alarm fire#GO1544307

^ka — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) August 21, 2018

PARLIAMENT ST – Fire operations continue, one patient from 14th floor being taken to @TorontoMedics for unknown injuries — Toronto Fire Service (@Toronto_Fire) August 21, 2018