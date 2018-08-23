Residents could be out of their homes for ‘months’ after high-rise fire in St. James Town

Toronto fire officials say 1,500 residents of a St. James Town high-rise could be out of their homes for months following a devastating six-alarm fire that crippled the building’s electrical system.

“The preliminary cause of this fire has been determined to have originated as a result of a major failure in the building’s electrical distribution system,” Chief Matthew Pegg said during a briefing on the investigation on Thursday.

“This will require very significant repairs before the building is able to be re-occupied and literally before the building is able to be re-energized, and of course that means no lights, no elevators, no fire protection system. There is literally no electricity in the building at all.”

Emergency crews responded to a call around 12:51 p.m. on Tuesday at 650 Parliament St., just south of Bloor Street East. The fire was originally deemed a two-alarm blaze but was steadily upgraded throughout the afternoon.

Fire officials said the blaze originated in the basement of the building and smoke quickly made its way up several floors. Four people suffered minor injuries as a result of the fire.

“In my experience, I can say that damage of this significance to the building’s electrical system often requires several months for the repairs to be completed,” Pegg said.

“While the specifics around that timing and the specifics around the repairs that are required will need to be confirmed and assessed by the owner and the electrical engineers and contractors working for the owner, as I said in my experience, I believe we are probably looking at a number of months to correct the situation.”

Pegg said the building’s structure and the individual apartment units suffered relatively minor or “no damage whatsoever.”

Fire crews are expected to vacate the premises by the end of the day in order for the building’s owner to begin repairs.

Building owner to cover rent for displaced residents

Mayor John Tory, who spoke to the building’s owner on Thursday, said residents will not have to pay their rent until they are able to return home.

“The property owner has advised all tenants that their rent will be covered for the duration of time they are displaced and while this seems obvious to all of us, I can assure you it was something the tenants were worried about because the first of the month is close at hand and they were concerned about this,” Tory said.

City officials, in conjunction with the Red Cross and the Greater Toronto Hotel Association, said they have managed to secure 230 hotel rooms for displaced residents.

Meanwhile, 33 Airbnb hosts have opened their doors for those in need.

Assistance still available for tenants

Tory said the city will still have the Regent Park Community Centre at 402 Shuter St. stay open, if other accommodations are not available. Food vouchers and transit passes will also be made available to tenants who require them.

Those who need further assistance or have questions about lodging are urged to call the city on a dedicated line at 1-855-797-8875.

The building management can also be reached at 647-760-7339 or via email at 650helpline@wpsq.ca.

