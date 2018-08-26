Recipe: Fresh corn, black bean and avocado salad

Cookbook author and Gourmet Warehouse founder Caren McSherry shares her recipe for fresh corn, black bean and avocado salad.
This bright and colourful salad is perfect for a simple buffet.
It salad marries well with grilled salmon or barbecued chicken as your main.
If by chance there are leftovers, they both make for a perfect lunch combination the next day.
If time is tight, use the canned version of black beans. Simply rinse them well and let them sit for a few minutes to dry off.
Ingredients
Salad
- 5 cobs fresh corn
- 2 cups black beans cooked, or 3 cups canned black beans rinsed and drained
- ½ bunch fresh cilantro, roughly chopped
- 2 avocados peeled and cubed
- 1 cup crumbled goat cheese or feta cheese
Dressing
- 1 large shallot diced fine
- 2 small garlic cloves minced
- 1 tablespoon chili paste
- 1 tablespoons rice vinegar
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon dry mustard powder
- Zest of 1 small lime
- Juice of 1 small lime (1 tablespoon)
- 2/3 cup grapeseed oil
Method
Salad
- Peel the corn and grill it over medium low heat on your BBQ until it is evenly browned on all sides. Keep the cobs moving so they do not scorch.
- Remove and cool
- Strip the kernels from the cob and place in a bowl
- Add the beans and cilantro
- Pour the dressing over and toss to coat well. Adjust the seasoning with sea salt and ground pepper
- Transfer to your serving platter
- Just before serving sprinkle the avocado cubes and goat cheese over the top
- Do not toss as the avocado will become mushy
Dressing
- Place the shallot, garlic, chili paste, vinegar, soy, sesame, mustard powder, zest and lime juice in a three cup mixing bowl
- Whisk all the ingredients together, then, in a slow steady stream drizzle in the oil, whisking the entire time
- The dressing will come together in a smooth creamy consistency.
- Adjust the seasoning to suit your taste
- Pour over the salad as directed
Serves six to eight people.
If fresh corn is not available substitute with two 14 ounce cans of kernel corn drained, rinsed and blotted dry on kitchen towels.
Once the most of the moisture is evaporated, place the corn in a cast iron pan, along with 1 tablespoon of grapeseed oil and roast it that way.
Keep shaking the pan to encourage even browning. Cool and add to the salad.
Find more Global BC recipes here
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.