Recipe: Fresh corn, black bean and avocado salad

Cookbook author and Gourmet Warehouse founder Caren McSherry shares her recipe for fresh corn, black bean and avocado salad.

This bright and colourful salad is perfect for a simple buffet.

It salad marries well with grilled salmon or barbecued chicken as your main.

If by chance there are leftovers, they both make for a perfect lunch combination the next day.

If time is tight, use the canned version of black beans. Simply rinse them well and let them sit for a few minutes to dry off.

Ingredients

Salad

5 cobs fresh corn

2 cups black beans cooked, or 3 cups canned black beans rinsed and drained

½ bunch fresh cilantro, roughly chopped

2 avocados peeled and cubed

1 cup crumbled goat cheese or feta cheese

Dressing

1 large shallot diced fine

2 small garlic cloves minced

1 tablespoon chili paste

1 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon dry mustard powder

Zest of 1 small lime

Juice of 1 small lime (1 tablespoon)

2/3 cup grapeseed oil

Method

Salad

Peel the corn and grill it over medium low heat on your BBQ until it is evenly browned on all sides. Keep the cobs moving so they do not scorch.

Remove and cool

Strip the kernels from the cob and place in a bowl

Add the beans and cilantro

Pour the dressing over and toss to coat well. Adjust the seasoning with sea salt and ground pepper

Transfer to your serving platter

Just before serving sprinkle the avocado cubes and goat cheese over the top

Do not toss as the avocado will become mushy

Dressing

Place the shallot, garlic, chili paste, vinegar, soy, sesame, mustard powder, zest and lime juice in a three cup mixing bowl

Whisk all the ingredients together, then, in a slow steady stream drizzle in the oil, whisking the entire time

The dressing will come together in a smooth creamy consistency.

Adjust the seasoning to suit your taste

Pour over the salad as directed

Serves six to eight people.

If fresh corn is not available substitute with two 14 ounce cans of kernel corn drained, rinsed and blotted dry on kitchen towels.

Once the most of the moisture is evaporated, place the corn in a cast iron pan, along with 1 tablespoon of grapeseed oil and roast it that way.

Keep shaking the pan to encourage even browning. Cool and add to the salad.

