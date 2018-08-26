Politics
August 26, 2018 11:36 am

Day 4 of Quebec campaigns: QLP talk dental coverage, CAQ on school taxes

By The Canadian Press

The Quebec Liberals are promising to expand free dental coverage to include children under the age of 16 as well as low-income seniors should they be re-elected.

Leader Philippe Couillard made the pledge today while campaigning in the Saguenay Lac-Saint Jean region.

Quebec currently offers free basic coverage to children up until age 10 as well as to people on social assistance.

Couillard says that would be expanded to children up to 16 and seniors 65 and older, depending on annual income.

Meanwhile, Coalition Avenir Quebec is vowing to harmonize school taxes if they take power on Oct. 1.

Coalition Leader Francois Legault says school taxes have gone up 25 per cent in the past four years alone and homeowners pay different rates according to the school board to which they pay taxes.

Elsewhere, Parti Quebecois Leader Jean-Francois Lisee and deputy leader Veronique Hivon will have their nomination meetings in their respective ridings today.

