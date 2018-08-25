Canada
RCMP searching for missing Swan River man

Christopher Todd Dufresne is 6'2", 170 pounds, has brown eyes and grey hair.

The search continues for a missing 42-year-old man from Swan River, Man.

Christopher Todd Dufresne has been missing since Aug. 19. He was last seen leaving his home on 3rd Avenue NW in Swan River around 8 a.m.

Dufresne is six feet two inches tall and 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and grey hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Swan River RCMP at 204-734-4686 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

