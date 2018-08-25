RCMP investigating death of 3-year-old child in Little Grand Rapids
Police are investigating the death of a three-year-old child in Little Grand Rapids, Man.
RCMP officers were called Thursday after an unresponsive toddler was brought into a community nursing station around 3:40 p.m.
The boy was later pronounced dead. Police said an autopsy will be performed.
The RCMP Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation.
Little Grand Rapids is a fly-in community located approximately 270 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.
