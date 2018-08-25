Crime
August 25, 2018 3:24 pm
Updated: August 25, 2018 3:40 pm

RCMP investigating death of 3-year-old child in Little Grand Rapids

By Global News

The RCMP says an autopsy will be performed.

File / Global News
A A

Police are investigating the death of a three-year-old child in Little Grand Rapids, Man.

RCMP officers were called Thursday after an unresponsive toddler was brought into a community nursing station around 3:40 p.m.

The boy was later pronounced dead. Police said an autopsy will be performed.

The RCMP Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation.

Little Grand Rapids is a fly-in community located approximately 270 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

READ MORE: RCMP searching for missing Swan River man

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Child Death
Little Grand Rapids
Little Grand Rapids RCMP
Manitoba
Manitoba RCMP
RCMP
RCMP Major Crime Unit

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News