Relocation of Saskatchewan casino expected to cost $100M and create 400 jobs

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Early stages of a relocation and revitalization of the Gold Eagle Casino and its adjacent hotel are underway as the gaming den readies to enter a new facility.

The project, which will include constructing the casino’s new home, is expected to cost $100 million. Of that, $60 million will come from the Mosquito Grizzly Bear’s Head Lean Man (MGBHLM) First Nation.

This rejuvenation of the gambling hub and the move to its new location off Highway 16 West, south of the Riverview community, is the first phase of the project, according to a news release.

The purchase from the City of North Battleford is expected to close in the coming days, the MGBHLM’s release said.

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“This development is more than a facility — it is a long-term investment in our people, our economy, and our future. We are building something that will create opportunity and lasting benefits for generations to come,” said Chief Tanya Stone in the statement.

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As part of its consultation project, the nation spoke with elders earlier this month. They were said to have approved the project and suggested tying in cultural elements and languages throughout the new build.

Phase one is expected to create 350 construction jobs and 400 long-term positions, according to the First Nation. They said they anticipate millions of dollars in tourism revenue and hundreds of thousands of guests annually at the new spot.

“We recognize that this significant development will involve many important steps and will require collaboration and consultation with the city and our residents, including zoning amendments and the establishment of service agreements,” said North Battleford Mayor Kelli Hawtin in the release.

Residents near the new location will be consulted this spring, the MGBHLM said. An information night is also in the works.

In the release, the Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA) said, despite its initial opposition when the news broke this fall, it’s on board. In October, the authority acknowledged the nation’s plans, but it said it had no plans to move.

“The rejuvenation of the Gold Eagle Casino represents an extraordinary opportunity to reimagine what a SIGA Casino can be, not just a place to visit, but a true tourism and entertainment destination,” said Zane Hansen, the president and CEO of SIGA in Monday’s announcement.

“We are committed to ensuring the new Gold Eagle Casino becomes a landmark destination, while staying true to our culture and traditions,” Hansen added.