Source of mystery contaminant unknown as Rosewood water advisory lifted

The mysterious source of a contaminant is still unknown as a “do not use” water advisory was lifted Thursday for Saskatoon’s Rosewood commercial area, including Meadows Market.

People in the area have been under the advisory since May 11, after hydrocarbons were discovered in some fire hydrants.

“[The investigation and remediation] process have taken place over the last few months and we’ve been able to confirm that the water quality in the Rosewood commercial area was not compromised,” Angela Gardiner, the city’s general manager of transportation and utilities, said on Aug. 23.

“We undertook precautionary remediation activities to thoroughly clean the area and the water infrastructure. We engaged the expertise of Stantec [Consulting], who was contracted for this work.”

Remediation activities conducted in June and July included inspections of water distribution system with a high definition camera, high-pressure flushing, and scrubbing.

City of Saskatoon officials said they are still investigating what contaminant was introduced, and how it got there.

“What we do know is that it’s an asphalt-based substance, but the properties of the product are similar to many that are widely available,” Gardiner said.

Hydrocarbons were also found in another neighbourhood on Saskatoon’s east side, with Aspen Ridge still under the same type of advisory.

“The remediation of Aspen Ridge is ongoing, and we expect that in the near future we will be able to remove them from their temporary water supply back to permanent underground water infrastructure,” Gardiner said.

“What we have confirmed is this does have an asphalt-type base or characteristics in it … what we do know is that it’s not soluble in water and hasn’t caused any health risks and hasn’t got into the water supply for the affected properties.”

Gardiner said they are not aware of any other similar instances where this type of product has been introduced into fire hydrants.

“The good news here is that we have confirmed that there’s no contaminants in our water supply, there’s no risk to health, and that we are confident that’s been addressed,” she said.

The city said testing in the Rosewood area will continue over the coming months to verify that water continues to meet acceptable standards.